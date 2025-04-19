Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada

A tragic incident unfolded in Hamilton, Ontario, where 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa was killed by a stray bullet. She was waiting at a bus stop when shots were fired from a vehicle. The local police have launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-04-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 07:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada

In a heartbreaking event, 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an Indian student at Mohawk College, lost her life in Hamilton, Ontario, after being struck by a stray bullet at a bus stop. The bullet came from a shooting between occupants of two vehicles, leaving the local community in shock.

In response to this incident, Hamilton Police have initiated a homicide investigation. Authorities reported that Randhawa was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire around 7:30 pm. She succumbed to her injuries after being swiftly transported to a hospital. Officials have urged locals to help by sharing dashcam or security footage of the incident.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep condolences for the tragic death of Randhawa, stating their support for her grieving family. This incident has raised concerns about safety and gun violence in the area, with police seeking any information that might aid in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025