Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada
A tragic incident unfolded in Hamilton, Ontario, where 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa was killed by a stray bullet. She was waiting at a bus stop when shots were fired from a vehicle. The local police have launched a homicide investigation into the incident.
In a heartbreaking event, 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an Indian student at Mohawk College, lost her life in Hamilton, Ontario, after being struck by a stray bullet at a bus stop. The bullet came from a shooting between occupants of two vehicles, leaving the local community in shock.
In response to this incident, Hamilton Police have initiated a homicide investigation. Authorities reported that Randhawa was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire around 7:30 pm. She succumbed to her injuries after being swiftly transported to a hospital. Officials have urged locals to help by sharing dashcam or security footage of the incident.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep condolences for the tragic death of Randhawa, stating their support for her grieving family. This incident has raised concerns about safety and gun violence in the area, with police seeking any information that might aid in the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
