Ayodhya Brims with Devotees: A Spiritual Surge on Mauni Amavasya
Ayodhya saw an overwhelming influx of over 50 lakh devotees for Mauni Amavasya, taking holy dips in the Saryu River. Authorities are managing the crowds, with restricted vehicle access and increased accommodations. Local businesses thrive amidst the religious fervor, with emergency services on high alert.
Ayodhya experienced a tidal wave of spirituality as over 50 lakh devotees thronged the city for Mauni Amavasya, marked by holy dips in the Saryu River.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed meticulous crowd management to accommodate the steady flow of pilgrims, expected to persist till Vasant Panchami. The temple town's bustling atmosphere has benefitted local businesses and heightened security measures, including strict vehicle restrictions and enhanced accommodation solutions.
Meanwhile, the health department stands vigilant, with emergency services and temporary health camps operational around the clock to address any medical issues. High-level authorities continue to supervise the situation, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for all visitors.
