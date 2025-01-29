Pugs: A Love Affair with a Hairy Challenge

In South Africa, Cheryl Gaw is dedicated to rescuing pugs, managing the shelter she established in 2010 in Johannesburg. Committed to these squashed-nosed canines, Gaw emphasizes the dedication required, from shedding hair to expensive vet bills, as challenges faced by pug owners.

Gaw's journey with pugs began in 2008 with a surprise gift from her husband, which led to fostering countless of these lovable dogs. Despite their charm as the 'clowns of the dog world,' they bring a host of issues, including severe shedding and health complications.

Operating Pug Rescue South Africa involves substantial financial commitments, with veterinary bills nearing $40,000 annually. Gaw advises prospective pug owners to prepare for these realities, stressing the importance of understanding the breed's needs before committing to ownership.

