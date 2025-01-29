Left Menu

Pugs: A Love Affair with a Hairy Challenge

Cheryl Gaw has dedicated her retirement to rescuing pugs in South Africa with Pug Rescue SA. From shedding fur to health issues, these dogs come with challenges, but Gaw finds them lovable. The center faces high veterinary costs and constant new arrivals, highlighting the breed's health and financial demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In South Africa, Cheryl Gaw is dedicated to rescuing pugs, managing the shelter she established in 2010 in Johannesburg. Committed to these squashed-nosed canines, Gaw emphasizes the dedication required, from shedding hair to expensive vet bills, as challenges faced by pug owners.

Gaw's journey with pugs began in 2008 with a surprise gift from her husband, which led to fostering countless of these lovable dogs. Despite their charm as the 'clowns of the dog world,' they bring a host of issues, including severe shedding and health complications.

Operating Pug Rescue South Africa involves substantial financial commitments, with veterinary bills nearing $40,000 annually. Gaw advises prospective pug owners to prepare for these realities, stressing the importance of understanding the breed's needs before committing to ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

