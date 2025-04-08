Godrej Pet Care Enters Indian Market with 'Ninja' Dog Food Launch

Godrej Pet Care, an arm of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, has unveiled its new pet brand, 'Godrej Ninja.' The brand introduces scientifically formulated dog food, marking its entry into India's burgeoning pet food market.

The company has allocated an investment of Rs 500 crore for this venture over the next five years. This move is positioned to tap into an industry estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, with expectations of strong growth due to increasing pet ownership in India.

'Godrej Ninja,' the first brand under the Godrej Pet Care umbrella, promises high-quality dog nutrition at competitive prices. Launching initially in Tamil Nadu, a significant regional market, the brand plans a nationwide rollout. This launch leverages Godrej Agrovet's expertise in animal nutrition and Godrej Consumer Products' robust marketing experience.

