Left Menu

Lady Gaga Responds to 'Joker' Criticisms, Teases Upcoming Album 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga addresses negative reviews for 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and announces her new album 'Mayhem' set for release on March 7. Despite the mixed response to the film, she emphasizes the importance of resilience in artistry. Her album explores themes inspired by her fear of returning to pop music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:47 IST
Lady Gaga Responds to 'Joker' Criticisms, Teases Upcoming Album 'Mayhem'
Lady Gaga (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the face of lukewarm reviews and lackluster box office numbers for 'Joker: Folie a Deux', Lady Gaga offers her insights on artistic acceptance. Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, remarked on the differing audience reactions, encapsulating the unpredictable nature of creative work.

'Sometimes people don't like things,' Gaga reflected, underlining the role of resilience in artistry. Despite setbacks, Gaga urged artists to persevere even if their work doesn't resonate as initially intended. 'It's part of the mayhem,' she commented, highlighting how fear of failure can be challenging.

Despite mixed reviews, 'Joker: Folie a Deux' received a standing ovation at Venice International Film Festival. The film, a sequel to the commercially successful 2019 'Joker', opened in theaters on October 4. As anticipation builds for Gaga's upcoming album 'Mayhem', she shared its March 7 release date, describing the creative journey as transforming fragmented experiences into cohesive art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025