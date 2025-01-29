Lady Gaga Responds to 'Joker' Criticisms, Teases Upcoming Album 'Mayhem'

In the face of lukewarm reviews and lackluster box office numbers for 'Joker: Folie a Deux', Lady Gaga offers her insights on artistic acceptance. Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, remarked on the differing audience reactions, encapsulating the unpredictable nature of creative work.

'Sometimes people don't like things,' Gaga reflected, underlining the role of resilience in artistry. Despite setbacks, Gaga urged artists to persevere even if their work doesn't resonate as initially intended. 'It's part of the mayhem,' she commented, highlighting how fear of failure can be challenging.

Despite mixed reviews, 'Joker: Folie a Deux' received a standing ovation at Venice International Film Festival. The film, a sequel to the commercially successful 2019 'Joker', opened in theaters on October 4. As anticipation builds for Gaga's upcoming album 'Mayhem', she shared its March 7 release date, describing the creative journey as transforming fragmented experiences into cohesive art.

