Left Menu

Fog Disruptions Cause Mayhem at Delhi Airport

Dense fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport, leading to the cancellation of 110 flights and delays for over 370 services. Although the Delhi airport operator DIAL reported smooth operations by evening, the dense fog has led to significant delays over the past days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:40 IST
Fog Disruptions Cause Mayhem at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of flight disruptions hit Delhi airport on Sunday as dense fog caused low visibility, resulting in 110 canceled flights and delays impacting over 370 services. The chaotic weather severely hindered regular schedules.

An official confirmed that 59 arrivals and 51 departures faced cancelation. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com indicated an average departure delay of around 26 minutes, adding to travelers' frustrations.

Despite these challenges, DIAL, the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, claimed operations were under control by evening. Nevertheless, passengers continued to face disruptions amid ongoing foggy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025