Fog Disruptions Cause Mayhem at Delhi Airport

A wave of flight disruptions hit Delhi airport on Sunday as dense fog caused low visibility, resulting in 110 canceled flights and delays impacting over 370 services. The chaotic weather severely hindered regular schedules.

An official confirmed that 59 arrivals and 51 departures faced cancelation. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com indicated an average departure delay of around 26 minutes, adding to travelers' frustrations.

Despite these challenges, DIAL, the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, claimed operations were under control by evening. Nevertheless, passengers continued to face disruptions amid ongoing foggy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)