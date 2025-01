Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip Amidst Kumbh Mela Tragedy: Celebs and Devotees Unite

Veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini marked Mauni Amavasya by taking a holy dip at the illustrious Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesday. 'It's my good fortune to participate on this auspicious day,' recounted the BJP MP amid throngs of devotees and notable celebrities making their spiritual odyssey.

As the sacred Maha Kumbh unfolds, attracting luminaries like Sunil Grover and Anupam Kher, a pressing concern overshadowed the event - a deadly stampede claimed 30 lives. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged restraint and calm among attendees while emphasizing no particular moment demands the ceremonial dip.

'Maha Kumbh spans 45 auspicious days; crowd safety is crucial,' Sri Sri Ravi Shankar cautioned discerning devotees to avoid congestion by using alternative river spots. Local authorities are reinforcing safety measures until the festival concludes on February 26, amidst rigorous planning for upcoming key dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)