IIFA 2025 Nominees Announced: Kartik Aaryan to Host in Jaipur

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, marking its 25th anniversary, will be hosted in Jaipur with actor Kartik Aaryan at the helm. This prestigious event, celebrating the finest in Hindi cinema, has stirred excitement with its recently announced nominations broadcast on Instagram.

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 nominees highlight top talents across categories. Notable actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Vikrant Massey, and Ananya Panday have been nominated in multiple categories, showcasing their strong performances in this year's cinematic offerings.

The list of nominations reflects the diverse and rich storytelling landscape of Bollywood, with categories spanning from Best Film to Best Director and Best Story (Original). The event promises to be a grand celebration, honoring innovative storytelling and stellar acting feats.

