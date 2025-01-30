Saudi Arabia Leads Global Labor Market Transformation with Key Initiatives
Saudi Arabia hosts the Global Labour Market Conference, unveiling two initiatives aimed at transforming global labor challenges into opportunities. The Labour Academy, developed with the World Bank, will train policymakers globally, while a report on labor trends offers strategies for bridging the skills gap.
Saudi Arabia is taking proactive steps in addressing future labor market challenges by hosting the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, emphasized Saudi Arabia's role in fostering global change.
At the conference, AlRajhi announced two pivotal initiatives: the Labor Academy, established in collaboration with the World Bank to train global policymakers, and the 'Navigating the Future' report, detailing strategies for tackling labor market gaps.
In his opening remarks, AlRajhi highlighted the importance of international collaboration, stating that addressing global challenges together can transform them into opportunities, ensuring the prosperity of economies and communities worldwide.
