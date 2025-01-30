Left Menu

Earleen Fisher: Pioneering Journalist with Unwavering Dedication

Earleen Fisher, a revered editor and writer for The Associated Press, passed away at 78 due to Parkinson's disease. Her illustrious career included pivotal roles in global journalism, particularly in the Middle East, where she was instrumental in advancing AP's presence and maintaining its core values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:01 IST
Earleen Fisher, a trailblazing journalist who spent over five decades shaping global news coverage, passed away at 78. Renowned for her extensive work with The Associated Press, Fisher navigated some of the late 20th century's most significant stories, leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Fisher's career was marked by her command over Middle East operations for the AP. During the challenging years of the 1980s, her leadership was pivotal in covering countries amidst war and conflict. Her unwavering commitment to journalistic principles of accuracy and speed earned her widespread respect within the industry.

A progressive traditionalist, Fisher was celebrated for her enthusiastic engagement with AP's global clientele. Her efforts in fostering robust media relations, particularly across the Middle East and India, established her as a prominent figure in international journalism. Her impactful work continues to inspire many in the field today.

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

