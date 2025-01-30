Reviving Rio's Star: Spix's Macaws Return to Brazil

The once almost extinct Spix's macaw is taking flight back into its native Brazilian skies, thanks to the concerted efforts of Vantara and the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP). This initiative aims to securely reintroduce these birds in Brazil, marking a major leap in conservation efforts spearheaded by Vantara's affiliate, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC).

A significant milestone was reached last Wednesday when 41 Spix's macaws were transported from ACTP's Berlin breeding center to Bahia, Brazil. This aligns with the ongoing global push to bolster the macaw population following the successful introduction of 20 macaws into the wild last year, which was marked by the birth of the first wild-born chicks in over two decades.

The birds, precisely selected for health and pedigree, went through extensive quarantine checks in Germany before the long-awaited journey. With logistical planning that included veterinary and expert supervision, these birds were safely flown to Brazil's Petrolina Airport and then placed under additional quarantine, with not a detail overlooked to ensure their health and security.

