Reviving Rio's Star: Spix's Macaws Return to Brazil

The Spix's macaw, once declared extinct in the wild, sees a revival through Vantara's partnership with ACTP. Forty-one macaws have been relocated to Brazil in a historic reintroduction effort, building on the project's success of reintroducing macaws and ensuring the species' survival in its natural habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:10 IST
Spix's Macaws (Photo/Vantara). Image Credit: ANI
The once almost extinct Spix's macaw is taking flight back into its native Brazilian skies, thanks to the concerted efforts of Vantara and the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP). This initiative aims to securely reintroduce these birds in Brazil, marking a major leap in conservation efforts spearheaded by Vantara's affiliate, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC).

A significant milestone was reached last Wednesday when 41 Spix's macaws were transported from ACTP's Berlin breeding center to Bahia, Brazil. This aligns with the ongoing global push to bolster the macaw population following the successful introduction of 20 macaws into the wild last year, which was marked by the birth of the first wild-born chicks in over two decades.

The birds, precisely selected for health and pedigree, went through extensive quarantine checks in Germany before the long-awaited journey. With logistical planning that included veterinary and expert supervision, these birds were safely flown to Brazil's Petrolina Airport and then placed under additional quarantine, with not a detail overlooked to ensure their health and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

