Coldplay's Spectacular Concert Sets New Records in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad made a historic mark on January 25 and 26, 2025, hosting India's largest concert with British band Coldplay captivating over 2.5 lakh attendees. Held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this record-setting event highlighted immense potential in India's live concert economy by attracting music lovers from across the nation and beyond.

The concert's seamless execution was a result of strategic coordination among the Gujarat government, local authorities, and concert organizers. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel provided notable support, ensuring robust security, effective traffic management, and smooth transport arrangements for concertgoers, thereby marking a significant milestone for Coldplay in India.

In addition to entertainment, the event also augmented Ahmedabad's local economy. A record-breaking rise in metro ridership and increased business in hotels and restaurants demonstrated the economic impact, while over 900 flights brought visitors eager to explore the city's cultural heritage. This concert further cemented Gujarat's reputation as a premier international event destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)