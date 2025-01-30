Left Menu

Chandigarh Startup Tackles Plastic Waste with Cutting-Edge Technology

PolyCycl, a Chandigarh-based startup, has introduced its patented chemical recycling pyrolysis technology, aiming to solve the plastic waste issue. The technology transforms hard-to-recycle plastics into renewable products, promoting a closed-loop recycling process, essential for addressing India's significant single-use plastic waste challenge.

Updated: 30-01-2025 13:33 IST
PolyCycl, a startup located in Chandigarh, announced the launch of its patented chemical recycling pyrolysis technology on Thursday. This innovation targets the prevailing challenge of plastic waste management.

The process converts difficult-to-recycle plastics, such as single-use grocery bags and food-contaminated packaging, into reusable, food-grade polymers, renewable chemicals, and sustainable fuels. According to the company, this method generates liquified hydrocarbon oils which are purified to remove impurities, making them valuable resources for the petrochemical and hydrocarbon industries.

Amit Tandon, the founder and CEO of PolyCycl, noted that India generates over 10.2 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with a significant portion being single-use plastics. The company's technology, developed over a decade, offers high conversion rates and produces chemical feedstocks validated by various petrochemical companies for the circular economy.

