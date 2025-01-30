Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives of Two Bengali Women
Two women from West Bengal were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Basanti Poddar from Kolkata and Urmila Bhuniya from Paschim Medinipur were among at least 30 pilgrims who died. The religious gathering saw millions vying for space during 'Mauni Amavasya'.
A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 30 pilgrims, including two women from West Bengal.
Basanti Poddar of Kolkata and Urmila Bhuniya from Paschim Medinipur were among the victims, as family members confirmed their deaths on Thursday. Poddar's son is currently in Prayagraj, making arrangements to bring the body back to Bengal.
The pre-dawn rush for the holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya' led to the fatal incident, with millions of pilgrims present. The Maha Kumbh, inaugurated on January 13, will continue until February 26, despite the tragedy that has left 60 others injured.
