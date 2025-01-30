Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives of Two Bengali Women

Two women from West Bengal were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Basanti Poddar from Kolkata and Urmila Bhuniya from Paschim Medinipur were among at least 30 pilgrims who died. The religious gathering saw millions vying for space during 'Mauni Amavasya'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:37 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives of Two Bengali Women
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 30 pilgrims, including two women from West Bengal.

Basanti Poddar of Kolkata and Urmila Bhuniya from Paschim Medinipur were among the victims, as family members confirmed their deaths on Thursday. Poddar's son is currently in Prayagraj, making arrangements to bring the body back to Bengal.

The pre-dawn rush for the holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya' led to the fatal incident, with millions of pilgrims present. The Maha Kumbh, inaugurated on January 13, will continue until February 26, despite the tragedy that has left 60 others injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025