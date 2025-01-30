Leadership Under Fire: Call for Resignations Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole criticized PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, urging their resignation over a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which resulted in 30 deaths. Patole accused them of turning the religious event into an 'event baazi' with excessive banners and demanded accountability.
- Country:
- India
Nana Patole, head of the Maharashtra Congress, made a strong statement on Thursday, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resign following the stampede tragedy at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Patole emphasized their moral responsibility in the incident.
Pointing to the abundance of banners featuring Modi and Adityanath at the Kumbh, Patole claimed that the event had turned into a spectacle, overshadowing its religious significance. He alleged that the official death toll understated the true impact of the tragedy.
In response, the Uttar Pradesh government intensified efforts to manage the crowd, imposing a no-vehicle zone and prioritizing essential services. These measures aimed at ensuring the safety of the millions of devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.
