Justice on Trial: The 2024 Hathras Stampede Case

A court has determined January 1, 2026, as the next hearing date for the 2024 Hathras stampede case, which resulted in the death of 121 people. The incident, occurring during a satsang hosted by Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba, is under trial with 11 accused, all on bail.

On Thursday, testimony from constable Dalveer Singh marked the completion of the 13th prosecution witness in front of Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava.

The investigation, led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has resulted in a 3,200-page charge sheet against 11 individuals, including Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar. All accused are currently out on bail.

