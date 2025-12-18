Justice on Trial: The 2024 Hathras Stampede Case

The next court hearing for the 2024 Hathras stampede case, which claimed 121 lives, is set for January 1, 2026. Surajpal, aka Bhole Baba, hosted the tragic religious event.

On Thursday, testimony from constable Dalveer Singh marked the completion of the 13th prosecution witness in front of Additional Sessions Judge Mahendra Srivastava.

The investigation, led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has resulted in a 3,200-page charge sheet against 11 individuals, including Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar. All accused are currently out on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)