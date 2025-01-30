Christopher Nolan Taps Benny Safdie for Epic 'The Odyssey'

Following their acclaimed collaboration on 'Oppenheimer', director Christopher Nolan has once more teamed up with actor Benny Safdie for an ambitious new project, 'The Odyssey'. Safdie, renowned for his work with his brother Josh as the 'Safdie Brothers', has joined the ensemble cast for Nolan's latest cinematic endeavor adapting the revered ancient Greek epic.

While Universal, the studio behind the film, has yet to officially confirm Safdie's involvement, industry insiders have verified the casting to Deadline. Safdie will join a star-studded lineup including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron in bringing Homer's storied tale to the silver screen.

Announced by Universal last month, Nolan's adaptation is described as a 'mythic action epic' that seeks to revolutionize the format of storytelling by utilizing cutting-edge Imax technology. The studio emphasized the project's grand scale, highlighting the unprecedented cinematic experience it aims to deliver as it transposes the foundational saga of Odysseus to Imax screens for the first time.

'The Odyssey' is slated for a July 17, 2026, release. The film draws from one of Western literature's most iconic works—the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, whose perilous journey home from the Trojan War is rife with divine interventions and mythical challenges. The epic narrative explores themes of heroism, loyalty, intelligence, and perseverance.

Besides his role in 'The Odyssey', Benny Safdie is set to appear in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler and is poised for his directorial debut with 'The Smashing Machine', a Mark Kerr biopic starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The latter film will be released later this year by A24.

Meanwhile, 'The Odyssey' signifies Nolan's second collaboration with Universal following the critical and commercial success of 'Oppenheimer', the 2023 Oscar-winning film about the inception of the atomic bomb. (ANI)

