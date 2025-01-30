Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's Cinematic Reunion: A Quirky 90s Love Affair

Renowned actor Shahid Kapoor speaks about the excitement of collaborating once again with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for their latest venture, a film set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld.

The project, yet untitled, marks their fourth partnership and promises to be their most relatable and uniquely quirky creation to date.

As Kapoor awaits the release of his film ‘Deva’, he explores the intricacies of portraying intense characters, reiterating the enduring appeal of the 'angry young man' archetype.

(With inputs from agencies.)