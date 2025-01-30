Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's Cinematic Reunion: A Quirky 90s Love Affair

Actor Shahid Kapoor reunites with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for a fourth film, an untitled project set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast, promises a unique love story with quirky elements. Meanwhile, Kapoor's 'Deva' explores themes of anger and fear, debuting on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:56 IST
Shahid Kapoor Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Shahid Kapoor speaks about the excitement of collaborating once again with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for their latest venture, a film set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld.

The project, yet untitled, marks their fourth partnership and promises to be their most relatable and uniquely quirky creation to date.

As Kapoor awaits the release of his film ‘Deva’, he explores the intricacies of portraying intense characters, reiterating the enduring appeal of the 'angry young man' archetype.

(With inputs from agencies.)

