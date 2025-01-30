Governor Criticizes CM Stalin's Tribute Venue for Gandhi
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for holding events honoring Mahatma Gandhi in a city museum rather than at the Gandhi Mandapam. Governor Ravi argued that Dravidian ideology followers historically mocked Gandhi, and he urged for more respectful tributes.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed his disapproval of Chief Minister M K Stalin's choice to hold events honoring Mahatma Gandhi at a city museum, rather than at the more appropriate Gandhi Mandapam venue.
Both Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin paid their respects to Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, but in different locations. Stalin took part in ceremonies at the Government Museum, while also leading a pledge against untouchability at the state secretariat.
Ravi took to social media to voice his concerns, highlighting that Gandhi Mandapam is a significant memorial situated near Guindy National Park, and questioned why events were not held there. He emphasized his belief that Dravidian followers had historically mocked Gandhi and questioned if the same should continue today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
