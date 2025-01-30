Left Menu

Governor Criticizes CM Stalin's Tribute Venue for Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for holding events honoring Mahatma Gandhi in a city museum rather than at the Gandhi Mandapam. Governor Ravi argued that Dravidian ideology followers historically mocked Gandhi, and he urged for more respectful tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:09 IST
Governor Criticizes CM Stalin's Tribute Venue for Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed his disapproval of Chief Minister M K Stalin's choice to hold events honoring Mahatma Gandhi at a city museum, rather than at the more appropriate Gandhi Mandapam venue.

Both Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin paid their respects to Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, but in different locations. Stalin took part in ceremonies at the Government Museum, while also leading a pledge against untouchability at the state secretariat.

Ravi took to social media to voice his concerns, highlighting that Gandhi Mandapam is a significant memorial situated near Guindy National Park, and questioned why events were not held there. He emphasized his belief that Dravidian followers had historically mocked Gandhi and questioned if the same should continue today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025