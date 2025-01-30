Left Menu

Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Security Amid Devotee Surge

Following a deadly stampede at Maha Kumbh that left 30 dead, Uttar Pradesh government tightens security for safety of millions of devotees. Despite fog and crowd management challenges, pilgrims continue to seek 'moksha' at the sacred site. Authorities implement stricter protocols ahead of upcoming rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:07 IST
A deadly stampede during the Maha Kumbh, resulting in 30 fatalities, prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance security measures to safeguard the millions of devotees assembling for the religious event. Despite dense fog and crowd management challenges, throngs continued their quest for 'moksha' by the sacred waters.

Security forces have been strengthened in anticipation of upcoming events, with police and officials ensuring tight security for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. New restrictions will be imposed at key locations for better crowd management.

The grim stampede underscores the need for stringent measures, though faithful devotees remain undeterred in their spiritual journey, navigating the mela area amid persisting challenges, as authorities bolster their safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

