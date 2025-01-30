Step into 'The One and Only' World: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has announced its 2025 edition, which promises to be its most iconic yet. The tour will feature extraordinary displays of fashion, music, and entertainment, collaborating with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) to bring stylish icons and voices together.

The tour will highlight unique narratives across different cities. Starting in Gurugram, it will honor the renowned designer Rohit Bal. In Mumbai, designer Tarun Tahiliani will showcase a new fashion statement, redefining contemporary Indian fashion.

In Chandigarh, the fusion of street-style art and haute fashion will be presented by Kanika Goyal and Jacqueline Fernandez. Guwahati will feature Tiger Shroff blending creativity with leisure aesthetics. Vizag's show will integrate futuristic technology into fashion, starring Bloni by Akshit Bansal with Tamannaah Bhatia.

