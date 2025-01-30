Jaideep Ahlawat on Saif Ali Khan Attack: A Plea for Privacy

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has publicly addressed the violent attack on colleague Saif Ali Khan, urging media and paparazzi to respect the actor's privacy in these challenging times. Ahlawat, who reached out to Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan via text message, expressed concern over the persistent media coverage following the incident.

More than two weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. Despite being discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery, the incident continues to garner significant media attention. Saif and Kareena have increased security measures at their home, including additional fencing to deter future intrusions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a public statement requesting the media to respect their family's boundaries. Highlighting the pressure of constant scrutiny, she emphasized the importance of privacy for healing in such a sensitive situation. The family appreciates public concern but seeks space to process recent traumatic events.

