A Hollywood Wish: To Attend an Indian Wedding

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood's comedic powerhouses, are fascinated by the idea of attending an Indian wedding. Despite their curiosity, neither has been able to experience it firsthand, although Witherspoon had a cinematic taste through Mira Nair's acclaimed film 'Monsoon Wedding.'

The two stars come together for the first time in the romantic comedy 'You're Cordially Invited,' which premiered on Prime Video. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film humorously depicts the chaos that ensues when two weddings clash at the same hotel on the same day.

Highlighting their enthusiasm, Witherspoon and Ferrell reveal their excitement about the project. Witherspoon cites Stoller and Ferrell's involvement as decisive factors, saying, 'You can't fail,' while Ferrell appreciated the familiar yet innovative approach to the wedding comedy genre.

