Tributes to the Father of the Nation: Manipur's Homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Manipur's leaders, including Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal. The event included floral tributes, singing of Bhajans, and a two-minute silence in memory of the freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:44 IST
Tributes to the Father of the Nation: Manipur's Homage to Mahatma Gandhi
In a solemn ceremony, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the state in paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary at the Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal. A gathering of prominent state figures joined the tribute.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, and top civil and police officers, laid wreaths at the statue of Gandhi, honoring the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

The commemoration also included the singing of Bhajans and a two-minute silence, observed in reverence to the departed freedom fighters. The Congress party, spearheaded by former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and state president K Meghachandra, also paid their respects at the party office in Imphal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

