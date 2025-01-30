Jaideep Ahlawat Reflects on 'Magical' Experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has described his time working with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Raees' as nothing short of 'magical.' During a recent interview with ANI, Ahlawat fondly recounted his fanboy moments with the superstar, highlighting the charismatic and captivating presence Khan brings to the set.

Ahlawat shared how mesmerized he felt, stating, 'It's not easy to express how I felt when I met with Shah Rukh...Kuch alag hai unme. There's something different in him, something magical I would say.' He noted that Shah Rukh Khan's ability to give his undivided attention to individuals is remarkable, making every encounter memorable.

Reflecting on advice he received from the 'Paatal Lok' star, Ahlawat recalled Shah Rukh Khan emphasizing the importance of acknowledging fans' love. Khan told him, 'Fans haven't done anything to get scolded. I have given them something on screen because of which they are doing all this. So if anyone is at mistake, it is me.' The film 'Raees,' which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, was released in 2017.

