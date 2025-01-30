Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat Reflects on 'Magical' Experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recalls his 'magical' experience working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees.' In an interview, he shares his admiration and memorable moments with the superstar, including valuable advice on respecting fans' affection. The 2017 crime drama also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:15 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat Reflects on 'Magical' Experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat (Image source: ANI and SRK's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has described his time working with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Raees' as nothing short of 'magical.' During a recent interview with ANI, Ahlawat fondly recounted his fanboy moments with the superstar, highlighting the charismatic and captivating presence Khan brings to the set.

Ahlawat shared how mesmerized he felt, stating, 'It's not easy to express how I felt when I met with Shah Rukh...Kuch alag hai unme. There's something different in him, something magical I would say.' He noted that Shah Rukh Khan's ability to give his undivided attention to individuals is remarkable, making every encounter memorable.

Reflecting on advice he received from the 'Paatal Lok' star, Ahlawat recalled Shah Rukh Khan emphasizing the importance of acknowledging fans' love. Khan told him, 'Fans haven't done anything to get scolded. I have given them something on screen because of which they are doing all this. So if anyone is at mistake, it is me.' The film 'Raees,' which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, was released in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025