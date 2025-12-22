Left Menu

Moroccan Majesty: Ayoub El Kaabi's Bicycle Kick Wins Over Fans and Royalty

Ayoub El Kaabi's stunning bicycle kick sealed Morocco's 2-0 win over Comoros at the opening of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, delighting Crown Prince Moulay Hassan in the stands. Morocco, co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, aims for soccer prominence with historic investments and sporting passion.

  • Country:
  • Morocco

A spectacular performance from Ayoub El Kaabi, crowned by a stunning bicycle kick, led the Morocco national team to a 2-0 victory over Comoros in the opening match of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations. The match, witnessed by Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, marked a promising start for the tournament favorites.

Despite stern opposition from Comoros, ranked 108th globally, Morocco broke through with goals from Brahim Díaz and El Kaabi. The victory was celebrated enthusiastically by fans, including the prince who applauded from his royal box, underscoring the country's ambition to become a soccer superpower.

Morocco, a potential key host for the 2030 World Cup, demonstrates its footballing prowess through significant investments and an undeniable passion, continuing a legacy pursued by King Mohammed VI and his predecessors. The opening event in Rabat also featured performances from international artists, setting a vibrant tone for the continental championship.

