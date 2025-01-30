Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Jaipur Literature Festival

A Jaipur Literature Festival official abruptly halted an interview with Palestinian envoy Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, drawing criticism for the event's media approach. The incident raised concerns about the festival's handling of press interactions, with apologies issued but no formal statement from management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:37 IST
Controversy Unfolds at Jaipur Literature Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Literature Festival was marred by controversy on its opening day when an official interrupted an interview between the Press Trust of India and Palestinian envoy Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer. The incident, marked by the official's forceful termination of the interaction, sparked outrage and questions about the festival's media treatment.

Shocked by the abrupt interruption, Abu Jazer expressed dismay at the lack of courtesy from the festival official, emphasizing that it reflected poorly on the festival's attitude toward the press. He stressed his role as a guest while criticizing the curtailment of the interview.

Officials at the festival cited an unsanctioned interview as the reason for the disruption, pointing out that Abu Jazer was attending as a 'friend of festival', not a speaker. Although apologies were made, the management did not issue an official statement, leading to further media speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025