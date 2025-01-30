Controversy Unfolds at Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival was marred by controversy on its opening day when an official interrupted an interview between the Press Trust of India and Palestinian envoy Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer. The incident, marked by the official's forceful termination of the interaction, sparked outrage and questions about the festival's media treatment.

Shocked by the abrupt interruption, Abu Jazer expressed dismay at the lack of courtesy from the festival official, emphasizing that it reflected poorly on the festival's attitude toward the press. He stressed his role as a guest while criticizing the curtailment of the interview.

Officials at the festival cited an unsanctioned interview as the reason for the disruption, pointing out that Abu Jazer was attending as a 'friend of festival', not a speaker. Although apologies were made, the management did not issue an official statement, leading to further media speculation.

