Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Transformation: Aiming for Global Hotspot Status

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced the government's focus on transforming the region into a global tourism hub, emphasizing their participation in the Outbound Travel Mart 2025. With 120 operators showcasing, the event highlights the area's potential, focusing on its landscapes and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has prioritized promoting the region as a global tourism hub, stating this during his visit to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Pavilion at Asia's leading travel trade show, Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

This gathering of international exhibitors and buyers, scheduled from January 30 to February 1, showcases various unique travel destinations. Abdullah proudly noted the strong representation of Jammu and Kashmir, with 120 tourism trade and travel operators highlighting the region's unmatched tourism allure.

From stunning landscapes to a wealth of cultural heritage, the pavilion offered exhibitors a chance to display why Jammu and Kashmir remains a premier travel destination globally. Abdullah affirmed the government's steadfast dedication to promoting tourism and exploring new avenues for attracting more visitors.

