Salman Khan Applauds Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai's New Song 'Kehndi Hai'

Bollywood icon Salman Khan expressed his admiration for Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle's latest release, 'Kehndi Hai', in an Instagram post. Khan shared a clip showing Asha Bhosle performing Karan Aujla's viral hit 'Tauba Tauba', transitioning to Zanai's track. The song marks a collaboration with Sudesh Bhosle's son, Siddhant Bhosle.

In the post, Salman Khan lauded Asha Bhosle, stating, "Asha Ji, you are the sweetest, and this is adorable... Congratulations, Zanai. Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist." Both singers were mentioned in Khan's post. Professionally, Salman Khan is preparing for his leading role in AR Murugadoss' film 'Sikandar', alongside Rashmika Mandanna, scheduled for Eid release next year.

Last year, Salman Khan excited fans with a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar', where he was seen sharing a moment with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. He announced the film's anticipated Eid 2025 release. In 2024, Rashmika Mandanna's involvement in the film was confirmed, creating further buzz. Khan is also set to star in 'Kick 2', slated for release soon.

