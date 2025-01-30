Left Menu

Salman Khan Applauds Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai's New Song 'Kehndi Hai'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan praised Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai's song 'Kehndi Hai' through an Instagram shoutout. He shared a video featuring Asha Bhosle and tagged the singers. Additionally, Khan will appear in upcoming films 'Sikandar' and 'Kick 2', releasing on Eid 2025 and soon respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:51 IST
Salman Khan Applauds Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai's New Song 'Kehndi Hai'
Salman Khan (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Salman Khan expressed his admiration for Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle's latest release, 'Kehndi Hai', in an Instagram post. Khan shared a clip showing Asha Bhosle performing Karan Aujla's viral hit 'Tauba Tauba', transitioning to Zanai's track. The song marks a collaboration with Sudesh Bhosle's son, Siddhant Bhosle.

In the post, Salman Khan lauded Asha Bhosle, stating, "Asha Ji, you are the sweetest, and this is adorable... Congratulations, Zanai. Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist." Both singers were mentioned in Khan's post. Professionally, Salman Khan is preparing for his leading role in AR Murugadoss' film 'Sikandar', alongside Rashmika Mandanna, scheduled for Eid release next year.

Last year, Salman Khan excited fans with a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar', where he was seen sharing a moment with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. He announced the film's anticipated Eid 2025 release. In 2024, Rashmika Mandanna's involvement in the film was confirmed, creating further buzz. Khan is also set to star in 'Kick 2', slated for release soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025