Cardi B on Instilling Drive in Her Kids Amidst Fame

Rapper Cardi B has voiced her biggest concern regarding her children with ex-husband Offset, as reported by E! Online. Cardi, known for her candid social media presence, took to Instagram to express her worries over her kids' drive. 'My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE,' she wrote, asserting the importance of ambition regardless of their career path, saying, 'MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT!'

The couple, who married in 2017, share three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a four-month-old daughter. Despite their tumultuous relationship, marked by public drama and a brief divorce filing in 2020, both parents reflect on the significance of cultivating a strong work ethic in their offspring.

Cardi B, who rose to fame in 2015 as a part of 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' and achieved international stardom with 'Bodak Yellow,' insists that her wealth enables her kids to pursue their dreams. However, in a 2022 interview from Singapore, she highlighted the importance of ensuring they don't become complacent due to their privileged upbringing, asserting, 'Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected.'

