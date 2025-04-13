Oscar Piastri Shines in Bahrain: McLaren's Rising Star Claims Pole

Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, celebrating his 50th Formula One race, as his championship-leading teammate Lando Norris qualified sixth and admitted to being "clueless on track."

Mercedes rival George Russell initially secured the second-fastest time at the floodlit Sakhir desert circuit. However, he received a one-place grid penalty, promoting Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the front row. Similarly, Mercedes' Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli faced a penalty, dropping him to fifth, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly moved up to fourth.

Piastri, confident after leading two out of three practice sessions, seeks to become the season's first double winner and aims to reduce the 13-point gap to Norris. His performance highlights a competitive weekend, contrasting Red Bull's Max Verstappen's seventh-place finish due to brake and grip issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)