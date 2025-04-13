Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Shines in Bahrain: McLaren's Rising Star Claims Pole

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix, marking his 50th Formula One race, while his teammate Lando Norris struggled in sixth. Piastri aims to close the points gap with Norris and Max Verstappen. Mercedes and Ferrari faced grid penalties as Red Bull encountered challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:30 IST
Oscar Piastri Shines in Bahrain: McLaren's Rising Star Claims Pole
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, celebrating his 50th Formula One race, as his championship-leading teammate Lando Norris qualified sixth and admitted to being "clueless on track."

Mercedes rival George Russell initially secured the second-fastest time at the floodlit Sakhir desert circuit. However, he received a one-place grid penalty, promoting Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the front row. Similarly, Mercedes' Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli faced a penalty, dropping him to fifth, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly moved up to fourth.

Piastri, confident after leading two out of three practice sessions, seeks to become the season's first double winner and aims to reduce the 13-point gap to Norris. His performance highlights a competitive weekend, contrasting Red Bull's Max Verstappen's seventh-place finish due to brake and grip issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025