Uttar Pradesh Officials Address Devotee Welfare After Kumbh Tragedy

Following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, state officials Manoj Kumar Singh and Prashant Kumar visited the injured at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. They ensured adequate medical care was being provided, while emphasizing improved future safety measures. No one is critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh's Sangam area, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar took decisive action to ensure the welfare of injured devotees.

The officials visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, personally checking on the condition and treatment of the injured. They relayed directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing the need for comprehensive medical care and support for the affected families.

While visiting the site of the incident, the officials pledged to improve future safety measures, even as they assured the public that no critically injured cases remain. The incident, which left 30 dead and many more injured, highlights the need for robust crowd management strategies during large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

