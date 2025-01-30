Katy Perry to Adjust Tour Schedule for Daughter Daisy

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has announced a significant change for her upcoming Lifetimes Tour—earlier showtimes inspired by her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. Perry aims to adjust to her daughter's schedule and ensure her experience at the shows is enjoyable.

Traditionally starting performances at 9:00 or 9:15 p.m., Perry now opts for an 8:30 start, acknowledging the challenges of juggling parenthood with her career. Despite her daughter's absence from the stage, Perry describes Daisy as extroverted and deeply passionate about music.

Perry's latest tour, supporting her September 2024 album '143,' will launch on May 7 at Houston's Toyota Center. The U.S. leg will include stops in major cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Miami.

