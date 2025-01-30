Left Menu

Katy Perry to Adjust Tour Schedule for Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry plans earlier showtimes for her upcoming Lifetimes Tour to accommodate her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. The change reflects Perry's new understanding of balancing her career with parenting. Despite Daisy not performing, Perry notes her daughter's musical interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:29 IST
Katy Perry to Adjust Tour Schedule for Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry (Image source: Instagram/ @katyperry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has announced a significant change for her upcoming Lifetimes Tour—earlier showtimes inspired by her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. Perry aims to adjust to her daughter's schedule and ensure her experience at the shows is enjoyable.

Traditionally starting performances at 9:00 or 9:15 p.m., Perry now opts for an 8:30 start, acknowledging the challenges of juggling parenthood with her career. Despite her daughter's absence from the stage, Perry describes Daisy as extroverted and deeply passionate about music.

Perry's latest tour, supporting her September 2024 album '143,' will launch on May 7 at Houston's Toyota Center. The U.S. leg will include stops in major cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025