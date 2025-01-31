Left Menu

Diddy Faces New Indictment Amid Expanding Sexual Abuse Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a new criminal indictment, accusing him of trafficking women and committing sexual abuse over the span of two decades. The indictment highlights the alleged use of his business empire for these acts. Combs denies all charges, with the trial set for May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:17 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in a legal battle as prosecutors reveal a new criminal indictment alleging his involvement in a 20-year scheme of sexual abuse and trafficking involving multiple women.

According to the indictment, Combs, 55, exploited his vast business empire, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to facilitate these alleged illicit activities. He is accused of transporting victims across state lines and internationally, often using drugs like ketamine and ecstasy to entice them.

The charges raise serious questions about Combs' empire and impact, as he faces dozens of civil lawsuits alongside the criminal case. His lawyer maintains Combs' innocence, preparing for a May trial in Manhattan federal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

