Diddy Faces New Indictment Amid Expanding Sexual Abuse Allegations

Hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in a legal battle as prosecutors reveal a new criminal indictment alleging his involvement in a 20-year scheme of sexual abuse and trafficking involving multiple women.

According to the indictment, Combs, 55, exploited his vast business empire, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to facilitate these alleged illicit activities. He is accused of transporting victims across state lines and internationally, often using drugs like ketamine and ecstasy to entice them.

The charges raise serious questions about Combs' empire and impact, as he faces dozens of civil lawsuits alongside the criminal case. His lawyer maintains Combs' innocence, preparing for a May trial in Manhattan federal court.

(With inputs from agencies.)