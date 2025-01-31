Star-Studded Concerts Light Up LA for FireAid

Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance with Green Day in Los Angeles on Thursday, kicking off a concert designed to raise money for California wildfire relief.

The concert, named FireAid, showcased star-studded performances including planned appearances by Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called it an important gig for the band, who see Los Angeles as a second home.

Audience members were encouraged to donate via text or online during the event, with funds directed toward immediate relief and preventative efforts for future wildfires, orchestrated by the Annenberg Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)