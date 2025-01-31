Left Menu

Star-Studded Concerts Light Up LA for FireAid

Billie Eilish surprised fans by appearing on stage with Green Day in a Los Angeles concert aimed at raising funds for California wildfire victims. The event, FireAid, featured performances from major artists like Lady Gaga and aims to support short-term relief and long-term prevention efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:59 IST
Star-Studded Concerts Light Up LA for FireAid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance with Green Day in Los Angeles on Thursday, kicking off a concert designed to raise money for California wildfire relief.

The concert, named FireAid, showcased star-studded performances including planned appearances by Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called it an important gig for the band, who see Los Angeles as a second home.

Audience members were encouraged to donate via text or online during the event, with funds directed toward immediate relief and preventative efforts for future wildfires, orchestrated by the Annenberg Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025