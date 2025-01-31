Odisha Shines: Partnering for Future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed interest in partnering with the Odisha government for future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas events. Complimenting Odisha's successful hosting of the 18th PBD, Jaishankar noted the commendable organization and positive feedback from the Indian diaspora. The recent event focused on the diaspora's contribution to a developed India.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed his interest in future collaborations with the Odisha government to organize events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).
In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar praised the state for its successful hosting of the 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar, calling the event's organization meticulous and its execution impeccable.
Highlighting the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to Viksit Bharat', Jaishankar noted the positive feedback from attendees, affirming Odisha's ability to host such prestigious events for the first time.
