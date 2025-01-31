Odisha Shines: Partnering for Future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed his interest in future collaborations with the Odisha government to organize events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar praised the state for its successful hosting of the 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar, calling the event's organization meticulous and its execution impeccable.

Highlighting the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to Viksit Bharat', Jaishankar noted the positive feedback from attendees, affirming Odisha's ability to host such prestigious events for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)