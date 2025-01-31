Left Menu

Odisha Shines: Partnering for Future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed interest in partnering with the Odisha government for future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas events. Complimenting Odisha's successful hosting of the 18th PBD, Jaishankar noted the commendable organization and positive feedback from the Indian diaspora. The recent event focused on the diaspora's contribution to a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:04 IST
Odisha Shines: Partnering for Future Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed his interest in future collaborations with the Odisha government to organize events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar praised the state for its successful hosting of the 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar, calling the event's organization meticulous and its execution impeccable.

Highlighting the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to Viksit Bharat', Jaishankar noted the positive feedback from attendees, affirming Odisha's ability to host such prestigious events for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025