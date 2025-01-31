NODWIN Gaming Expands Empire with Starladder Acquisition

NODWIN Gaming revealed on Friday that it has secured 100 percent ownership of the esports IP and services company, Starladder, for an initial payment of USD 5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).

The acquisition involves secondary sales combined with a stock swap of NODWIN Gaming Pte shares, thus turning Starladder into a wholly owned subsidiary of the gaming giant based in Singapore, as per a company statement.

Despite the acquisition, Starladder will maintain its brand identity, with founder Roman Romanstov continuing his leadership role and gaining a shareholder position in NODWIN Gaming. The initial payment will include up to USD 2 million in cash with the remaining USD 3.5 million coming from the stock swap. Roman Romanstov will play a key role in the company's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)