Left Menu

NODWIN Gaming Expands Empire with Starladder Acquisition

NODWIN Gaming has acquired a full stake in the esports firm Starladder for USD 5.5 million. The deal includes secondary sales, a stock swap, and makes Starladder a subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming. Founder Roman Romanstov will continue leading Starladder while also becoming a shareholder in NODWIN Gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:25 IST
NODWIN Gaming Expands Empire with Starladder Acquisition
NODWIN Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

NODWIN Gaming revealed on Friday that it has secured 100 percent ownership of the esports IP and services company, Starladder, for an initial payment of USD 5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).

The acquisition involves secondary sales combined with a stock swap of NODWIN Gaming Pte shares, thus turning Starladder into a wholly owned subsidiary of the gaming giant based in Singapore, as per a company statement.

Despite the acquisition, Starladder will maintain its brand identity, with founder Roman Romanstov continuing his leadership role and gaining a shareholder position in NODWIN Gaming. The initial payment will include up to USD 2 million in cash with the remaining USD 3.5 million coming from the stock swap. Roman Romanstov will play a key role in the company's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025