Elevate Your Style with COLORS by Rupa's DRY FIT Collection

COLORS by Rupa, a well-respected name under Rupa & Company Limited, has introduced the DRY FIT Collection, aiming to transform the athleisure sector. This new launch is part of the 'PLAYSURE' range, offering a seamless blend of comfort, performance, and style, all designed for modern, active lifestyles.

Targeting versatility, the DRY FIT Collection allows wearers to easily transition from intense workouts to casual strolls. Fabrics used include advanced Polyester and elastane, complemented by mesh panels for added breathability. The collection consists of various garments for both men and women, ensuring ergonomic fit and vibrant style.

On the launch, Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Director of Rupa & Company Limited, expressed confidence in the collection's blend of design and aesthetics, positioning it as ideal for today's active consumers. Available at major retailers and online platforms, the collection aims to inspire with unique style and unmatched functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)