Left Menu

A New Vision for Euro Banknotes

The European Central Bank is redesigning euro banknotes, focusing on cultural figures like Beethoven or natural motifs such as rivers and birds. This is the first redesign since their inception 23 years ago, aiming to enhance appeal and relatability. A design contest will conclude in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:21 IST
A New Vision for Euro Banknotes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank (ECB) is embarking on an ambitious project to redesign euro banknotes for the first time in 23 years. The new design seeks to replace the existing imagery of nameless bridges and windows with motifs that better resonate with the public.

Two thematic paths have been proposed by the ECB—one focusing on iconic figures from European culture, like Ludwig van Beethoven and Marie Curie, and the other on nature, featuring European rivers and birds.

A competitive selection process will be held, and the final designs are expected to be chosen by 2026. The initiative aims to invigorate the currency's visual appeal and foster a sense of cultural identity among Europeans, although the new notes' circulation will begin several years afterward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025