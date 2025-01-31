A New Vision for Euro Banknotes

The European Central Bank (ECB) is embarking on an ambitious project to redesign euro banknotes for the first time in 23 years. The new design seeks to replace the existing imagery of nameless bridges and windows with motifs that better resonate with the public.

Two thematic paths have been proposed by the ECB—one focusing on iconic figures from European culture, like Ludwig van Beethoven and Marie Curie, and the other on nature, featuring European rivers and birds.

A competitive selection process will be held, and the final designs are expected to be chosen by 2026. The initiative aims to invigorate the currency's visual appeal and foster a sense of cultural identity among Europeans, although the new notes' circulation will begin several years afterward.

