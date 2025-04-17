European Central Bank's Tactical Rate Cut to Avert Economic Slowdown

The European Central Bank trimmed interest rates again on Thursday, marking the seventh consecutive reduction to combat growing economic concerns propelled by President Trump's tariff policies.

Stating a tougher growth outlook due to escalating trade tensions, the bank expressed 'exceptional uncertainty' regarding the economy's future trajectory, with rate decisions now being assessed at every meeting.

This strategic move is designed to invigorate economic activity across the euro-using nations by easing the cost of credit for both consumers and enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)