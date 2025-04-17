Left Menu

European Central Bank's Tactical Rate Cut to Avert Economic Slowdown

The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the seventh time to mitigate economic concerns exacerbated by U.S. tariffs. The decision aims to bolster the eurozone's growth by making borrowing more affordable. The move follows previous rate hikes to tackle inflation, now overshadowed by growth uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:07 IST
European Central Bank's Tactical Rate Cut to Avert Economic Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank trimmed interest rates again on Thursday, marking the seventh consecutive reduction to combat growing economic concerns propelled by President Trump's tariff policies.

Stating a tougher growth outlook due to escalating trade tensions, the bank expressed 'exceptional uncertainty' regarding the economy's future trajectory, with rate decisions now being assessed at every meeting.

This strategic move is designed to invigorate economic activity across the euro-using nations by easing the cost of credit for both consumers and enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025