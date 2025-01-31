Left Menu

Tragedy at Reagan: Indian-Origin Duo Among Victims in Deadly Air Collision

Two Indian-origin individuals, Vikesh Patel and Asra Hussain Raza, were among the 67 people killed in a midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. The crash is the deadliest aviation disaster in the US since 2001.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vikesh Patel, a prominent GE Aerospace engineer, and Asra Hussain Raza, a Washington DC-based consultant, were both aboard the ill-fated American Airlines flight. Patel had recently transitioned to a new role within GE Aerospace, and Raza was a highly regarded consultant.

This tragic incident is the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since 2001, leaving families and communities grappling with sudden and profound loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

