Tragedy at Reagan: Indian-Origin Duo Among Victims in Deadly Air Collision

Two Indian-origin individuals were among the casualties in a devastating midair collision at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. The crash, involving an Army helicopter and a jetliner, claimed the lives of 67 people.

Vikesh Patel, a prominent GE Aerospace engineer, and Asra Hussain Raza, a Washington DC-based consultant, were both aboard the ill-fated American Airlines flight. Patel had recently transitioned to a new role within GE Aerospace, and Raza was a highly regarded consultant.

This tragic incident is the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since 2001, leaving families and communities grappling with sudden and profound loss.

