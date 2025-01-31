Sanctuary's Newest Attraction: Leopard Safari Set to Revitalize Mumbai's SGNP

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is set to unveil a leopard safari, providing a new attraction for wildlife enthusiasts. The announcement was made by Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during his visit to the park.

Currently home to tiger and lion safaris, the SGNP aims to further boost tourism and revenue through this initiative. According to SGNP director G Mallikarjuna, the project is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore and is expected to attract even more visitors annually.

Minister Shelar highlighted considerations for the park's workers, urging immediate insurance coverage for their safety, and promised to expedite the project with joint funding from appropriate government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)