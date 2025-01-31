Left Menu

Sanctuary's Newest Attraction: Leopard Safari Set to Revitalize Mumbai's SGNP

Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will soon introduce a leopard safari to enhance visitor experience and boost tourism revenue. Minister Ashish Shelar announced the initiative, expected to require significant land and funding, aiming to offer a safe habitat for rehabilitated leopards alongside current tiger and lion safaris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:57 IST
Sanctuary's Newest Attraction: Leopard Safari Set to Revitalize Mumbai's SGNP
  • Country:
  • India

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is set to unveil a leopard safari, providing a new attraction for wildlife enthusiasts. The announcement was made by Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during his visit to the park.

Currently home to tiger and lion safaris, the SGNP aims to further boost tourism and revenue through this initiative. According to SGNP director G Mallikarjuna, the project is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore and is expected to attract even more visitors annually.

Minister Shelar highlighted considerations for the park's workers, urging immediate insurance coverage for their safety, and promised to expedite the project with joint funding from appropriate government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025