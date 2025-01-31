Left Menu

Explore The Blooms: Amrit Udyan's Floral Spectacle at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to the public, featuring 140 rose types, a floral clock, and various themed gardens. Spread over 15 acres, it offers free entry and is complemented by a shuttle service. The Udyan hosts a cultural event, Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from March 6 to 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:45 IST
The renowned Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to captivate visitors with its sprawling gardens and floral attractions. The highlight includes 140 varieties of roses, a unique floral clock, and multiple themed gardens spread over 15 acres.

The public can enjoy the floral display from February 2 to March 30, with free entry and a convenient shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station, ensuring accessibility for all.

Amrit Udyan will also host the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating southern India's cultural heritage from March 6 to 9. Special entry days cater to groups such as differently-abled individuals, defense personnel, and senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

