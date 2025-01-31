Explore The Blooms: Amrit Udyan's Floral Spectacle at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The renowned Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to captivate visitors with its sprawling gardens and floral attractions. The highlight includes 140 varieties of roses, a unique floral clock, and multiple themed gardens spread over 15 acres.

The public can enjoy the floral display from February 2 to March 30, with free entry and a convenient shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station, ensuring accessibility for all.

Amrit Udyan will also host the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating southern India's cultural heritage from March 6 to 9. Special entry days cater to groups such as differently-abled individuals, defense personnel, and senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)