Explore The Blooms: Amrit Udyan's Floral Spectacle at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to the public, featuring 140 rose types, a floral clock, and various themed gardens. Spread over 15 acres, it offers free entry and is complemented by a shuttle service. The Udyan hosts a cultural event, Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from March 6 to 9.
The renowned Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to captivate visitors with its sprawling gardens and floral attractions. The highlight includes 140 varieties of roses, a unique floral clock, and multiple themed gardens spread over 15 acres.
The public can enjoy the floral display from February 2 to March 30, with free entry and a convenient shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station, ensuring accessibility for all.
Amrit Udyan will also host the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating southern India's cultural heritage from March 6 to 9. Special entry days cater to groups such as differently-abled individuals, defense personnel, and senior citizens.
