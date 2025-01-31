Melodies of Reverence: The Marathi Biography of M S Subbulakshmi

A Marathi biography titled 'Suswarlakshmi - Subbulakshmi' spotlighting the acclaimed Carnatic vocalist M S Subbulakshmi was unveiled in an event on Friday. Written by Sunil Paranjape, the book's foreword is contributed by V Shrinivasan, her grandson, adding a familial touch to the literary work.

Paranjape reveals the inception of the book was sparked by a friend's suggestion to capture the iconic singer's life in Marathi. Despite lacking a background in Carnatic music, Paranjape embraced the challenge, delving into an exhaustive study of Subbulakshmi's life and her devotion to her family and artistry.

Shrinivasan reflected on Subbulakshmi's transcendent musical influence which crossed regional barriers and achieved worldwide acclaim. The biography also honors Radha Viswanathan, her daughter, who shared the stage with Subbulakshmi for nearly fifty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)