Left Menu

Melodies of Reverence: The Marathi Biography of M S Subbulakshmi

The Marathi biography 'Suswarlakshmi - Subbulakshmi' captures the life and musical journey of Carnatic vocalist M S Subbulakshmi. Written by Sunil Paranjape, the book unfolds her challenges, dedication to her family, and her vast impact on music across regional and global boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:59 IST
Melodies of Reverence: The Marathi Biography of M S Subbulakshmi
  • Country:
  • India

A Marathi biography titled 'Suswarlakshmi - Subbulakshmi' spotlighting the acclaimed Carnatic vocalist M S Subbulakshmi was unveiled in an event on Friday. Written by Sunil Paranjape, the book's foreword is contributed by V Shrinivasan, her grandson, adding a familial touch to the literary work.

Paranjape reveals the inception of the book was sparked by a friend's suggestion to capture the iconic singer's life in Marathi. Despite lacking a background in Carnatic music, Paranjape embraced the challenge, delving into an exhaustive study of Subbulakshmi's life and her devotion to her family and artistry.

Shrinivasan reflected on Subbulakshmi's transcendent musical influence which crossed regional barriers and achieved worldwide acclaim. The biography also honors Radha Viswanathan, her daughter, who shared the stage with Subbulakshmi for nearly fifty years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025