Anthony Mackie's New Orleans Move: Finding Peace and Facing Controversy

Actor Anthony Mackie has found solace after moving from Hollywood to his hometown of New Orleans, balancing personal peace with professional commitments. As reported by People, Mackie, who will star in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' discussed his decision to leave Hollywood in an Esquire interview.

The move was inspired in 2008 after a day of fishing and golfing with friends and family, leading Mackie to prioritize serenity over career pace. According to People, this shift allowed Mackie to enhance his roles with authenticity, as seen in his 2023 films 'We Have a Ghost' and 'Twisted Metal' shot in New Orleans.

However, Mackie recently faced backlash when remarks about Captain America's connection with America surfaced during a promotional tour in Italy. Social media criticism prompted Mackie to clarify his position, emphasizing the universal appeal of the superhero's values while asserting his patriotism and respect for American traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)