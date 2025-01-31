Left Menu

Rising Philanthropy Amidst Conflict: The Surge in Support for UNRWA

Support for UNRWA USA has skyrocketed following the war in Gaza, despite the US government's withdrawal of funding and Israeli accusations against the UN agency. Donations surged as Americans sought to help, raising millions to aid Palestinian refugees, alongside increasing funds for Israeli reconstruction efforts. Humanitarian organizations face operational challenges due to new Israeli regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:12 IST
Rising Philanthropy Amidst Conflict: The Surge in Support for UNRWA
  • Country:
  • United States

Support for the US nonprofit organization backing UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has surged dramatically since the onset of the Gaza conflict. This rise in donations comes despite the US government's funding cut and Israeli allegations that UNRWA is linked to Hamas.

As of October 2023, over 139,000 people contributed to UNRWA USA, a stark increase from the 7,000 donors counted before the war began. The nonprofit raised USD 32 million in 2023, with projections to exceed USD 51 million in 2024. Donors have expressed frustration with US policies favoring Israel, and many sympathizers are backing organizations aiding Israelis in rebuilding efforts.

Individual philanthropy plays a crucial role in maintaining humanitarian aid efforts, which are often underfunded. Despite accusations and difficulties, many donors believe their contributions are vital for maintaining hope and saving lives in conflict zones. Philanthropy remains a powerful tool amid escalating global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

