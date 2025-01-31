Mountain of Rights: Taranaki Maunga Gains Legal Personhood

Taranaki Maunga, a revered mountain in New Zealand, has been legally recognized as a person, entitled to the rights and responsibilities of a human being, following a new law passed by the government.

The legislation honors the mountain's cultural and spiritual importance to the Indigenous Maori people, whose connection to the land has endured despite historical injustices. Experts say this move is part of a broader acknowledgement of Maori rights and an effort to address past grievances, as outlined in recent treaty settlements.

The law not only signifies a milestone in recognizing natural personhood but also aims to preserve the mountain's ecological and cultural integrity. Advocates praise the decision, hoping it will lead to ongoing conservation efforts and restoration of traditional practices.

