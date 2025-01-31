Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Pays Homage to Iconic Leaders

The Rajya Sabha mourned the loss of prominent figures, including former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, ex-US President James Carter, and others like Om Prakash Chautala, Harvendra Singh Hanspal, Shyam Benegal, and Pritish Nandy. Tributes highlighted their contributions across politics, cinema, and global diplomacy.

The Rajya Sabha convened on Friday to honor the memories of notable figures such as former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former US President James Carter. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar led the tributes in the Upper House, acknowledging their immense contributions to both national and global spheres.

Dhankhar reflected on Manmohan Singh's remarkable career as a scholar and public policy expert, emphasizing his critical roles like the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. The House unanimously adopted a resolution expressing condolences for Singh's passing on December 26 at 92. Similar tributes extended to Om Prakash Chautala and Harvendra Singh Hanspal, who left enduring marks on Indian politics.

The session also celebrated the legacy of Shyam Benegal, acknowledged as a titan in Indian cinema, his impact resonating with filmmakers and audiences alike. Further respects were paid to the late President Carter, renowned for his dedication to global diplomacy and peace. The assembly extended condolences for Pritish Nandy, applauded for his creative brilliance as a poet, journalist, and politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

