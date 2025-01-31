Naga Chaitanya Sets Sail as 'Thandel': A Journey of Love and Survival

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Thandel', where he plays the role of Raju, a leader among fishermen who find themselves in perilous waters. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' also stars Sai Pallavi and is inspired by a true story.

Speaking to ANI, Chaitanya explained, "'Thandel' means captain of the ship, symbolizing my character as the group's guide." The narrative focuses on fishermen who unintentionally drift into Pakistani territory, leading to their capture and detention for a year and a half. Alongside this ordeal is a heartfelt love story that adds depth to the plot.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Sai Pallavi, Chaitanya noted her energetic contribution to the film, enhancing his performance. He detailed his rigorous preparation for the role, which involved adopting the physical attributes of fishermen and mastering a local dialect. The production, supported by the expertise of National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad and editor Naveen Nooli, promises a technically rich cinematic experience. The movie is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and will premiere on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)