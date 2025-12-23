Thailand-Cambodia Dispute: China's Call for Ceasefire

A special Chinese envoy has emphasized the urgent need for Thailand and Cambodia to agree to a ceasefire and engage in peaceful negotiations to resolve their border disputes.

For the past three weeks, both countries have been embroiled in daily exchanges of rockets and artillery along their shared border, following the collapse of an earlier truce brokered by Malaysia and the U.S. under President Trump. China's involvement alongside ASEAN diplomats is crucial in urging restraint and efforts towards halting the fighting.

China, highlighting its role as a major mediator, is offering a platform for dialogue between the two nations. Special Envoy Deng Xijun has engaged with both countries' leadership to foster conditions for peace talks, while asserting China's commitment to a non-partisan resolution. The upcoming meeting of defense officials from Thailand and Cambodia marks a promising development in resuming the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)